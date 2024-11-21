‘Who have you voted for?’: Mystery calls leave Nagpur voters baffled!

Some voters received calls asking them to press ‘1, 2, 3, or 4’ depending upon which party they voted for

Nagpur: In a surprising and unsettling turn of events, several voters in Nagpur reported receiving mysterious phone calls after the voting for the State Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday evening. The callers, whose identities remain unknown, asked recipients whether they had voted and, upon receiving an affirmative response, followed up with the pointed question: “Who have you voted for?”

This left many voters stunned and uneasy, recalling a similar pattern of calls after the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Persistent but secretive callers:

The mysterious callers, often with a commanding tone, avoided disclosing their identities or affiliations. Attempts by voters to ascertain if they were representing a political party, a survey agency, the Election Commission, or any other organization were met with silence or abrupt disconnections.

In some cases, the calls appeared automated, with voters being asked to press ‘1, 2, 3, or 4’ to indicate their choice of party.

Rising concerns:

The incident has sparked concerns among voters and election watchdogs about potential misuse of personal data and electoral malpractice.

“I repeatedly asked them who they were and why they wanted to know, but they hung up,” said a resident of Dharampeth, Nagpur. Similar accounts were echoed by others across the city.

No official clarification yet

So far, neither the Election Commission of India (ECI) nor local administrative bodies have issued statements regarding these calls. In the absence of clarity, speculations range from unauthorized exit polls to possible intimidation tactics or even data mining by vested interests.

Calls for investigation

Voters and civic activists are demanding a probe into the matter. “This is a serious breach of privacy. If this isn’t addressed immediately, it could undermine the sanctity of our democratic process,” said a political analyst based in Nagpur.

The Election Commission has been urged to verify whether such activities are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and to ensure that voter confidentiality is maintained.

As the mystery deepens, Nagpur’s voters are left with unsettling questions about who is behind these calls and their true motives.