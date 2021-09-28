WHO asks Bharat Biotech for data, vax nod delayed

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine will be delayed by a few more days, WHO says.

The WHO has raised some more questions on Covaxin and the queries have been sent to Bharat Biotech for further clarification.

Although a set of technical queries have been sent by the international health watchdog, a source in the WHO said that its a routine process and theres no concern in the matter.

The approval for the made-in-India vaccine is much awaited, especially by students, medical tourists, business travellers and people, who have international travel plans.