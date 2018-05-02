Whites enslaving brown person: Kangana reacts

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter permanently blocking her account for ‘hateful and abusive behaviour’.

“Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.

Twitter said today that Kangana’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended after a controversial tweet related to the post-election result violence in Bengal. The actor’s account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behavior”, the social media site said today.

Kangana added, “But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”



