Where to Play Blackjack Tournaments Online

Blackjack is, without a doubt, the most popular table gaming product in the casino sphere. It is the one that has the most unified ruleset, which is simple to follow, features above-average winning probabilities, and decent payout structures. For the most part, experienced twenty-one fanatics can easily discern and locate blackjack tables that offer house edges in the 0.5%-territory, with 3:2 payouts.

However, while seeking profits at casino tables with favorable rules is something many gamblers are after, others get more inclined to get a taste of heavy doses of excitement when testing their luck at blackjack. That is something that tournament action supplies. In these contests, players compete against each other en route to amassing the most massive stack of chips in their pool, reaching the top of corresponding standings.

These competitions are not widely available at brick-and-mortar locales, but blackjack tournaments are offered by some online casinos, usually the more famous brands, known for their trustworthiness. They host such events, which can have entry fees or incur no charges for participants, giving everyone the same amount of chips for an equal start. Note that various formats can be implemented into their structures, and they will likely have minimum and maximum betting levels. Below, we get into the nitty-gritty regarding where one can enjoy head-to-head twenty-one fun and some of the perks of playing casino table games online.

Sites to Play the Tournaments

It is vital to note that it is rare for gambling sites to run regular blackjack tournaments. Usually, most such apps organize these contests periodically, once in a while, as a specialty event. Thus, what follows is a list of platforms that have a history of running these competitions and are super likely to host them again as an excellent source of entertainment for their users and as a way to attract new ones to their site.

Wild Casino is a Panama-based hub that got up and running in 2017, and it has a history of running mid-week blackjack tournaments with prize pools that can reach $25,000. The entry fees for these used to be $10, and participants had twenty-four hours to build on the stack of two hundred chips allotted to them through the contest’s charge. Wild also hosted week championships with terms similar to the mid-week ones.

BetOnline is a famous US-facing sportsbook that carved out a niche with twenty-one American fanatics. It has done so by listing free-roll, snappy four-hour night blackjack events where the winner snags a reward of $3,000, and the other participants share $7,000 in prizes.

Despite its name, Super Slots Casino is not only a platform that allows reel-spinning games. It also goes deep into the table genre. It has done this before by putting together mid-week tournaments. Ones happening from midnight to midnight on Wednesdays, boasting a cash-win balance of $25,000 that gets divided among participants. Its prize distribution ratios and fees used to differ. Therefore, we cannot give a valid prediction on what they may be in the future. When and if Super Slots decides again to run these contests.

How to Play

To join an online blackjack tournament, all interested parties must do is go to a casino with a track record of hosting these events, fill out its registration form, verify the newly created account, and deposit funds into their balance. After doing this, users wanting to compete in blackjack competitions should monitor the platform’s promo page for tournament announcements. When such a listing appears there, they should click the join button, pay the fixed entry fee if one gets required, have a strategy chart handy, and focus on beating the other players in the pack.

As mentioned, the formats in play can dramatically differ from site to site and contest to contest. The most common ones are elimination, accumulation, sit-and-go, major/mini-events, and live money. The latter refers to tournaments where players buy chips instead of forking over an entry fee and play by wagering real cash. So please be careful with these.

Claiming a Bonus

Remember that until a tournament announcement pops up, live dealer blackjack is also an option. The benefit of playing streaming games is that gamblers can use allotted bonus funds when making live bets. That is not possible in contests, as they require participation charges in exchange for chips or using real money for wagers.

Most platforms discussed above have terrific registration bonuses, and some even offer lucrative promo deals for existing players known as reloads. The primary drawback of these promotions is that they are not money for nothing. They have multiple stipulations attached, and dealer games only sometimes contribute sizably to fulfilling mandatory wagering requirements.

To Sum Up

Even for veteran online gamblers, blackjack competitions are thrilling ways to take in twenty-one fun in a different format. Usually, these jousting card bouts require a fixed fee and can supply hours, if not days, of gaming entertainment.

