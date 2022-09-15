What!! Tickets of Ind vs Aus match in Nagpur are sold out on Paytm Insider?

Advertisement

Nagpur: Right before the ICC T20 World Cup, World No. 1 T20 team, India and ICC T20 Champions Australia are all set to lock horns at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha here, on Friday, and Nagpurians just can keep calm about it! The only discussion, one can hear from every nook and cover of the Second Capital of the State is – tickets mile kya?

While one can buy online tickets on Paytm Insider, during the signing process, many Nagpurians came across one message which left them puzzled! The message reads “Sold Out!”.

This message left many of cricket fans in agony, however, the matter is difficult in and all. When Nagpur Today inquired into the matter, VCA officials clarified that tickets are yet to be sold on the site.

“The selling of online tickets will commence on Sunday, September 18 from 9 am,” the VCA Official informed adding that, everyone will definitely get a chance to see their favourite cricketer on battlefield, he said.

So what why this message says Sold Out , well insider.in , an official site to sale ticket gave an opportunity to cricket lovers to sign up on their site to get alert or notification as soon as ticket sale starts and they got a huge response and so all sold out message pop up.

Its not actual ticket sale.

Though, there’s a good news in the form of availability of tickets, another threat is looming over the match — rains! Nagpur has been subjected to incessant rains since last few days. On match night, this could extend years of wait of Nagpurians to watch their favourite superheroes in action.

