What is in the name, Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar to Aurangabad

There is an old saying what is in the name. This question is now valid after the outgoing MVA government hurriedly changed the names of two cities, Aurangabad and Pune in its last Cabinet Meeting held on June 29 when the new government was installed next day.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis replying to a question of reporters in Mumbai said the new government will review decision of the MVA government about renaming the two cities.

Outgoing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who could not do it for two and half years after remaining in office, did so in last Cabinet meeting he presided before stepping down. Accordingly Aurangabad was renamed as Sambhaji Nagar and the cultural capital of State Pune as Dharshiv. Pune was earlier known as Poona.

Aurangabad was named after Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and was emotionally close to the hearts of lakhs of Muslims here. The remaining of Aurangabad which is a tourist centre, was in the mind of Sena since the days of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

But Sena alone could not do it even after sharing power with BJP from the year 2014 to 2019. Even after enjoying power in Maha Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP, Sena leadership and particularly Thackeray was afraid of the consequences, i.e. breaking of ruling alliance.

The reason was simple since Congress as a policy or to some extent

appeasement policy, won’t hurt the sentiments of their Muslims voters or disturb the vote bank. Same was the case with NCP,it wanted Congress to wrest initiative in opposing the renaming and later join the issue.

When Congress leaders, Members of the Cabinet in Thackeray government learnt some developments leading to renaming, they tried to show some displeasure but their action was not strong and no vehement opposition.Finally the Cabinet took the decision to rename them.

Even after the Cabinet decision, none of the top Congress leader be it party office bearer or Minister of outgoing government, dared to criticise the decision or put their descent note on the decision on pubic domain.

.. Joseph Rao-Senior Journalist

