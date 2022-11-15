What are the most popular sports in India?

India is set to become the largest country on Earth by population. Hundreds of millions of people in India enjoy watching a variety of sports. While some enjoy sports such as field hockey and soccer, the most popular sport in the country is cricket. This isn’t even close, either – there is noother sport that rivals cricket in India.

Although soccer is achieving higher levels of popularity, and leagues such as the English Premier League are gaining more traction with viewers, it is still dwarfedby cricket.

With a country of over a billion people, and hundreds of millions of them enjoying the sport of cricket, this naturally leads to betting markets where you can bet on the outcome of several games. Cricket betting is a market that enjoys popularity all over the world, and is one of the most popular games in India, Pakistan, England and Australia.

Advertisement

This doesn’t just include international cricket, where India has had incredible success. It also includes Indian Premier League cricket games, where you can find plenty of markets and the latest cricket betting odds given at 9/10. Betway Satta provides markets that will be able to accommodate your cricket betting needs, and the latest cricket odds are only a click away.

Advertisement

You can also look at other popular Indian markets which include games such as satta and cricket satta.

India is currently ranked high in the international cricket rankings. In fact, it is rare to pick out a moment in history when their team has not been in oraround the top five teams in the world. They are currently ranked second in tests and a place below that when it comes to One Day Internationals.

Advertisement

Despite recently losing to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, it was not a cause for alarm for their legendary ex-captain Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar is widely considered to be one of the greatest batsmen of all time and maintains national hero status in India.

Soccer may bein second place but it does not enjoy anywhere near the same levels of participation or popularity. The Indian national soccer team are much further down the rankings than the Indian cricket team, which is reflected by how many people play and watch it in the country.

Although the English Premier League is watched and enjoyed by many, it cannot compete with cricket’s immense popularity, and even though it is regularly included in news articles online, the level of enthusiasm in general isn’t matched by player numbers at a basic level.

Field hockey is a game that was extremely popular during the golden years of India’s participation. The Indian hockey team between the 1920s and the 1950s was arguably the most dominant international sports team. Not just in hockey, either, but across all Olympic sports. You might have to look at Cuban boxing as a possible rival, but they neverswept the board like the Indians did.

Between 1928 and 1956, a period of nearly three decades, the Indian hockey team won six gold medals. Remaining unbeaten atthe pinnacle of international sport for 30 years is a record that hasn’t come close to being beaten.

Although cricket has since taken the mantle and the popularity of field hockey has dwindled, India’s population still looks back onthis period with great pride.

The National Sports Day in India, which takes place on 29 August, is dedicated to Dhyan Chand. Chand was a seminal memberof this team when they were at their very peak. He is considered the greatest hockey player of all time and won three Olympic gold medals with this fantastic Indian squad,fromthe mid-1920s to the late 1940s.

Conclusion

It doesn’t look like cricket will soon be knocked off its perch. Studies have suggested that a whopping 90% of Indians watch cricket, which puts the estimated number of fans at over 1 billion people. While conservative estimates suggest that soccer is watched by over 100 million people – which is still a colossal figure –it remains insecond place by a considerable margin.

If a player of the same level of skill as Sachin Tendulkar can rise through the soccer ranks as he did the cricket ranks, this will perhaps draw hundreds of millions more Indians to watch the sport, and it could potentially look to close the gap.

However, we won’thold our breath on that one. The hysteria that cricket causes and the huge numbers of people who tune in to watch both the Indian Premier League and the international team suggest that it will stay on top for an extremely long time.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement