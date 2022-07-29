West Bengal Minister axed from Ministerial posts, associate disowns cash

Advertisement

The ongoing investigations by the ED in Kolkata and other places against disproportionate assets amassed by West Bengal Minister and his associate a small time actor is yet to finish as more skeletons are coming out in public but TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally realised the gravity and sacked Partha Chatterjee from his Ministerial responsibilities.

When the ED is accused elsewhere in the country of harassing the politicians, the West Bengal case seems entirely different. Acting on specific inputs over the Teachers recruitment scam, the ED has dug up a huge treasure from Partha and his associate Arpita Mukherjee’s hideouts.

The ED had to hire the services of men and machines from the State Bank of India officials for counting of currency notes.A whopping approximately Rs 50 crores and three Gold bricks so far recovered.

The investigation which started last few days back is yet to finish as the agency is hoping for more money stashed in Arpita’s house. In an intelligent move, Arpita has disowned the money saying she didn’t know and was not allowed to enter the rooms where Partha has allegedly stashed the cash.But she can not escape from the clutches of ED.

Well Partha and such recovery of huge cash is not at all first such kind of incident, many politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen and men in uniforms have been found indulging in such corrupt practices in storing huge cash in their homes, offices and farm houses.

But this case is significant since it has damaged the image of TMC directly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indirectly because if a Minister is indulging in corrupt practice, the Chief Minister should know it from the intelligence agencies and from other sources of information.Though she herself is far away from such practices but keeping corrupt Ministers in the Cabinet was certainly a mistake.

..Joseph Rao-Senior Journalist

