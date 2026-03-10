West Asia Tensions May Trigger LPG Supply Crisis, Commercial Cylinders Likely to Be Curtailed: Nitin Khara

Advertisement

Nagpur: The ongoing war-like situation in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States may soon trigger a serious disruption in LPG supplies, warned Confidence Group Chairman and Managing Director Nitin Khara during an exclusive interaction with Nagpur Today.

Khara said the country could face a major shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, as global supply chains are getting disturbed due to the conflict in the region. He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch regarding the crisis. Khara said priority must be given to the common man, and therefore rationing of commercial LPG supplies may become necessary to ensure smooth availability of domestic cylinders.

Referring to the blockage of commercial LPG supplies in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Khara said that Nagpur may soon witness a similar situation, as the existing commercial bottling stock is rapidly exhausting. According to him, upcoming supplies will largely be diverted to domestic consumers so that households continue receiving LPG without interruption.

Responding to a question about international supply disruptions, Khara revealed that three GoGas vessels are currently stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route affected by the ongoing conflict. Despite the challenges, he said continuous efforts are being made to balance supplies between domestic and commercial sectors.

Khara further warned that India currently has a threshold stock of only about 13 to 15 days, describing the situation as a potentially “dark spell” if the conflict continues to disrupt global shipping routes.

Appealing to citizens, he urged people to use LPG cylinders responsibly and judiciously. He noted that the waiting period for refilling has already increased from 21 days to about 25 days, and under the present circumstances even the government may have limited options to immediately ease the pressure.

Khara appealed to households to try and stretch a single LPG cylinder for 45 to 60 days instead of the usual 30 days, so that supplies can be managed better during the crisis and every household continues receiving gas.

