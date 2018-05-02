Weight loss procedure without surgery performed at NewEra Hospital first time in Central India

Procedure done by gastroenterologist Dr Shashank Wanjari

Nagpur: Another feather was added to the cap of NewEra hospital,Nagpur by department of gastroenterology on Monday Oct 5 when Gastroenterologist Dr Shashank Wanjari did the first endoscopic intragastric balloon placement. This is the first documented such procedure in Nagpur and Central India. This procedure was done for treatment of morbid obesity in a young patient whom New Era team are prepping for living liver donation to his mother.

Directors of Newera Dr Anand Sancheti, Dr Nilesh Agrawal, Dr Nidheesh Mishra supported this procedure.

The advantage of this procedure is that it is non- invasive, reversible and cost- effective. Now there is a ray of hope to all the morbidly obese patients in our city and region who didn’t want to undergo a costly, irreversible and invasive surgical procedure.

Advantages of this procedure :

Non Surgical weight loss therapy

Day care procedure

Balloon volume adjustable,

Volume increment possible to increase weight loss

Can remain in place for 6 month to 1 year

No incision or suture

15 to 20 % weight loss

Ideal for patients with Metabolic syndrome, obesity

Cost is 1.3 lac

Patient first 10 days put on liquid diet later on kept on low calorie diet

Balloon size can be increased if weight reduction is required more.

No nutritional deficiency as seen in barbaric surgery.

