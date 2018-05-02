Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Oct 5th, 2020

    Weight loss procedure without surgery performed at NewEra Hospital first time in Central India

    Procedure done by gastroenterologist Dr Shashank Wanjari

    Nagpur: Another feather was added to the cap of NewEra hospital,Nagpur by department of gastroenterology on Monday Oct 5 when Gastroenterologist Dr Shashank Wanjari did the first endoscopic intragastric balloon placement. This is the first documented such procedure in Nagpur and Central India. This procedure was done for treatment of morbid obesity in a young patient whom New Era team are prepping for living liver donation to his mother.

    Directors of Newera Dr Anand Sancheti, Dr Nilesh Agrawal, Dr Nidheesh Mishra supported this procedure.

    The advantage of this procedure is that it is non- invasive, reversible and cost- effective. Now there is a ray of hope to all the morbidly obese patients in our city and region who didn’t want to undergo a costly, irreversible and invasive surgical procedure.

    Advantages of this procedure :

    Non Surgical weight loss therapy
    Day care procedure
    Balloon volume adjustable,
    Volume increment possible to increase weight loss
    Can remain in place for 6 month to 1 year
    No incision or suture
    15 to 20 % weight loss
    Ideal for patients with Metabolic syndrome, obesity
    Cost is 1.3 lac
    Patient first 10 days put on liquid diet later on kept on low calorie diet
    Balloon size can be increased if weight reduction is required more.
    No nutritional deficiency as seen in barbaric surgery.

