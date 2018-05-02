Weight loss procedure without surgery performed at NewEra Hospital first time in Central India
Procedure done by gastroenterologist Dr Shashank Wanjari
Nagpur: Another feather was added to the cap of NewEra hospital,Nagpur by department of gastroenterology on Monday Oct 5 when Gastroenterologist Dr Shashank Wanjari did the first endoscopic intragastric balloon placement. This is the first documented such procedure in Nagpur and Central India. This procedure was done for treatment of morbid obesity in a young patient whom New Era team are prepping for living liver donation to his mother.
Directors of Newera Dr Anand Sancheti, Dr Nilesh Agrawal, Dr Nidheesh Mishra supported this procedure.
The advantage of this procedure is that it is non- invasive, reversible and cost- effective. Now there is a ray of hope to all the morbidly obese patients in our city and region who didn’t want to undergo a costly, irreversible and invasive surgical procedure.
Advantages of this procedure :
Non Surgical weight loss therapy
Day care procedure
Balloon volume adjustable,
Volume increment possible to increase weight loss
Can remain in place for 6 month to 1 year
No incision or suture
15 to 20 % weight loss
Ideal for patients with Metabolic syndrome, obesity
Cost is 1.3 lac
Patient first 10 days put on liquid diet later on kept on low calorie diet
Balloon size can be increased if weight reduction is required more.
No nutritional deficiency as seen in barbaric surgery.
In Pic Surgery: