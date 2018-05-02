Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 5th, 2021

    Weekend Lockdown extended to March 14 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Following the sharp rise in novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the District Administration has announced extension of weekend lockdown for another week to March 14.

    Besides, markets and other non-essential establishments, hotels and restaurants would remain closed on weekends in the city till March 14. As per the notification issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Friday, the restaurants, hotels, swimming pools and libraries will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Though, online deliveries shall be operational during the partial lockdown period.

    * Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain closed till March 14 in Nagpur district

    *Main markets will remain shut for public on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) in Nagpur

    *Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to run with only 50 per cent capacity

    *Marriage halls will not be allowed to operate after February 25 till March 14

    *Social, political and cultural events will also not be permitted till March 14

    The administration with a view to stem the spread of COVID-19 has put several restrictions so that crowding can be avoided. As part of the curbs, all markets, non essential establishments, weekly markets would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as they tend to attract more visitors and this was identified as the most potent condition for community transmission.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Weekend Lockdown extended to March 14 in Nagpur
    Weekend Lockdown extended to March 14 in Nagpur
    काशीनगर बाजारावरून नागरिकांचा महापौरांना घेराव
    काशीनगर बाजारावरून नागरिकांचा महापौरांना घेराव
    पाच प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई करून ४० हजाराचा दंड वसूल
    पाच प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई करून ४० हजाराचा दंड वसूल
    लसीकरण आता दोन पाळीमध्ये होणार
    लसीकरण आता दोन पाळीमध्ये होणार
    तलवारबाजीच्या विश्व चषकासाठी निवड झालेल्या खेळाडूंचा महापौरांच्या हस्ते सत्कार
    तलवारबाजीच्या विश्व चषकासाठी निवड झालेल्या खेळाडूंचा महापौरांच्या हस्ते सत्कार
    १२५ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    १२५ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    स्थायी समिती सभापतीपदी प्रकाश भोयर यांची अविरोध निवड
    स्थायी समिती सभापतीपदी प्रकाश भोयर यांची अविरोध निवड
    Major rescue operation at Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
    Major rescue operation at Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
    कॉंग्रेस नगर मेट्रो स्टेशनचे निर्माण कार्य ९०% पूर्ण
    कॉंग्रेस नगर मेट्रो स्टेशनचे निर्माण कार्य ९०% पूर्ण
    रेशीमबागेतील श्रद्धास्थानात गजानन महाराज प्रगटदिन उत्साहात संपन्न
    रेशीमबागेतील श्रद्धास्थानात गजानन महाराज प्रगटदिन उत्साहात संपन्न
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145