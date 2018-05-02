Weekend Lockdown extended to March 14 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the sharp rise in novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the District Administration has announced extension of weekend lockdown for another week to March 14.

Besides, markets and other non-essential establishments, hotels and restaurants would remain closed on weekends in the city till March 14. As per the notification issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Friday, the restaurants, hotels, swimming pools and libraries will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Though, online deliveries shall be operational during the partial lockdown period.

* Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain closed till March 14 in Nagpur district

*Main markets will remain shut for public on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) in Nagpur

*Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to run with only 50 per cent capacity

*Marriage halls will not be allowed to operate after February 25 till March 14

*Social, political and cultural events will also not be permitted till March 14

The administration with a view to stem the spread of COVID-19 has put several restrictions so that crowding can be avoided. As part of the curbs, all markets, non essential establishments, weekly markets would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as they tend to attract more visitors and this was identified as the most potent condition for community transmission.