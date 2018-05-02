Week-long Lockdown, Night Curfew Return in Some Areas From Today After Rise in COVID Cases

After the sudden spike in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, several districts of Maharashtra will be placed under a lockdown from Monday. Amravati district in the Vidarbha region, one of the worst COVID-19-hit areas in the state will be placed under a week-long lockdown again from 8 pm today. Yashomati Thakur, Amravati guardian minister had asserted that the restrictions will be in place till March 1

Besides, four other districts of Amravati division — Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal will also witness certain curbs. Meanwhile, district authorities in Pune have also decided to impose a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the district have also been shut till the end of this month, i.e, February 28.

On the other hand, CM Uddhav Thackeray warned of imposing strict lockdown if COVID-19 situation deteriorates further. “If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don’t want it must wear mask and follow all the rules,” Thackeray stated yesterday.

A total prohibition on political, religious, and social gatherings: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, all political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday. In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd. Prior police permission would be required for marriage functions.

All shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut: Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown period in Amravati. People will be allowed to buy items of daily need from 9 am to 5 pm during the week-long lockdown in Amravati

Hotels and restaurants will sell only parcels: “Hotels and restaurants will sell only parcels while goods transport will continue unrestricted during the February 22-March 1 lockdown,” News 18 quoted Yashomati Thakur, Amravati guardian minister as saying.

5 per cent staff or a minimum of 15 persons allowed in government offices/banks: Govt offices, as well as banks, have been asked to function with 15 per cent staff or a minimum of 15 persons. However, industries that have been given permission earlier will continue to operate as usual, said Thakur.

School, Colleges Shut in Pune: Schools and colleges in the district will remain shut till February 28. Private tuitions will remain closed. However, those providing classes for civil services will be permitted to operate with 50% capacity.