Webinar series of Sa Re Ga Ma- Mr. Raju Kariya

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp Nagpur has organized a Webinar on ” Impact of Covid 19 on Bollywood Fim Industry ” ” live on Zoom Platform. Mr. Raju Kariya , Senior PRO Bollywood Mumbai was key note speaker. Mr. Raju Kariya is a renowned film personality from Mumbai.

Majority of people from cultural field was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in music world introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of Bollywood film Industry. As Speaker is in film industry from last 50 years , he is closely associated with Industry and share live experiences with legendary figures of Bollywood with gathering. He gave brief idea about cultural scenario of over all Maharashtra and activities which took place before and after lockdown.

Mr. Raju Kariya is in film line from last 50 years and witnessed many ups and downs of Bollywood. He has worked with Kapoor family from Prithviraj Kapoor to Randheer Kapoor . He has worked for many legendary figures of bollywood.

While explaining about impact on economy of musical world , He quotes practical examples of present scenarios in Mumbai. He gives stress on struggle of film line worker for livelihood.

He further quotes about critical situations arise in Mumbai after declare of lock down. Other state workers gets affected because they loose work of their hands and they don’t have other source for bread and butter. He also quotes that music industry and film industry gets flourished at Mumbai because all required raw material and man power is available there. Because of which Music Directors, Film Directors has established their studios in Mumbai and Pune. And that’s why artist from that region gets more chances of earnings compared with artists from rest of Maharashtra. He says that no one can make you self reliant unless you yourself is convinced for it. Mr. Raju Kariya is recipient of many credentials and awards for his out standing performance in bollywood.

He gets felicitated by the hands of President of India and other dignitaries at various occasions in past. He is son of our soil, he is from Arni a Tahsil place of Yavatmal District of Vidarbha. Many youth turn up to bollywood, a land of dreams . They step in there for fulfilling their dreams , but very few can sustain the struggle there and those can survive who are focused to their goals. In 1970 s destiny has pulled Mr. Raju Kariya to this dream land and make him Emperor of his field for which he has never thought off. Now he is the renowned and stalwart figure of Bollywood and number one PRO of film industry. He is in the Industry from last fifty years and conquered peaks of bollywood. He has done tremendous work in his field and has set bench marks of success in Bollywood. No one can even touch the heights he has acquired there. He is the only PRO in Industry who has worked with three generations of Kapoor family.

Online audience gets impressed by his heart touching experiences in bollywood life. He has done very hard work in his initial days to survive in dream land bollywood. He gave important tips to viewers about doing career in bollywood.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group , in his concluding remarks talks about the regional imbalance of cultural field. He also share with audience about hard ship which new comer has to go through at entry in bollywood. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is from Yavatmal is his childhood friend and after long gap of 35 years they came together for the said webinar. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar who is Principal of an Engineering College and Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural group Nagpur, has organized a webinar series with theme “Impact of Covid 19 on cultural world.” Up till now eminent personalities has expressed their views in said webinar series. Eminent personalities from film line around the globe was on line for said webinar.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where Mr. Raju Kariya gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Mr. Sunil and Sunanda Uttarwar , Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Nalini Chauhan, Mr. Awaze, Sanjeevani Chaudhary, Vijay Puranik, , Ravi Satfale , Mr. Shantanu and Sakshi Uttarwar, Mr. Dilip and Shubhangi Manathkar, Mr. Sanjay and Sadhana Upganlawar, Mr. Rajesh and Sonali Nalamwar , Smita Dubbewar , , Snehal Tatipamulwar, Laxmikant and Vishakha Uttarwar, Hema Amidwar asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Mrs. Varsha Uttarwar express his gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.