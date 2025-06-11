Weather plays a game in Nagpur: Scorching heat by day, showers by night

Advertisement



Nagpur : The weather in Nagpur has taken a strange turn, with the city experiencing intense daytime heat followed by unexpected showers in the evening. This unusual pattern has prompted the Meteorological Department to issue an alert for Nagpur and nearby regions.

According to the department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in isolated areas over the next few hours. Wind speeds may reach up to 40 to 50 kmph, adding to the instability.

Heatwave grips Vidarbha

Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6°C on Tuesday — a sharp 3.9°C above normal. Since the beginning of June, a severe heatwave has gripped the Vidarbha region, leaving citizens distressed by the extreme temperatures.

The Met Department has urged residents to remain cautious, avoid stepping out unless necessary, and take preventive measures against heatstroke and gusty winds.

