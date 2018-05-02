“WE CARE”- An Initiative of ICAI for Senior Chartered Accountants

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) since its very inception has always provided thought leadership to the generations in a proactive and progressive manner. ICAI has been playing a key role nationally, regionally and globally not only towards the growth of the profession, but also has been contributing to the business, industry and commerce across all sectors.

The reason behind the milestones achieved by ICAI is its hard-work, dedication and commitment of the CA fraternity & senior visionaries who have been guiding the accountancy profession with their selfless dedication, relentless commitment and rich values.

In these unprecedented times of COVID-19 outbreak, the ICAI has initiated number of steps to ensure that the accountancy profession in India is not only having inclusive growth but also to ensure that its members & students are kept updated on various professional matters of contemporary relevance. With our efforts, we are able to reach and connect with the different segments of our membership be it in practice, industry, public service, entrepreneurship or women.

In order to acknowledge the contribution of senior members to the Profession, ICAI has recently launched an initiative “We Care – A Unique Social Security Scheme and Benevolence Program for Senior CAs”, a unique social security and benevolence program for Senior CA members of age 75 years and above. This initiative would provide support to this valuable segment of ICAI fraternity which endeavours for providing respect, continuous engagement, care and support of the Profession by creating a sense of belongingness. The initiative was launched by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises through virtual mode in the presence of President, Vice-President & Central Council Members of ICAI.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal while applauding the efforts being made by ICAI said “Such initiatives are need of the hour as care for elderly has been the pillar of Indian Heritage and our value system. It is heartening to learn that ICAI is taking concrete steps for expressing gratitude towards its elderly members & showing concern for their well-being & extending support to them as & when required.” The Minister further added “This initiative undertaken by ICAI is laudable and will set an example for many other organizations to emulate. This will also instill Indian traditional values in the younger generation & inculcate the sentiments of appreciating, respecting & caring for elders.”

“We Care” initiative aims to take stock of the wellbeing, health, financial condition and any other issue being faced by the senior Members.

On this occasion, CA. Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI said “The Institute assiduously aspires to attain the Absolute Best for all its members and is diligently dedicated to their constant improvement and growth. ICAI stands tall as a facilitator and crusader of affirmative action and thereby letting consequent growth and development flow.”

President, ICAI further added “The Institute, over the years, has garnered paramount respect for meeting business environment changes with decisive action and discerning reaction. This has been possible with the wealth of experience of senior members, their strategic thinking for the betterment of profession & constant support.”

The initiative “We Care” would work for senior members by:

Building a technology based holistic support ecosystem

Dedicated helpdesk for 24×7 assistance

Need based Financial & other assistance for medical treatment & other issues

This initiative of the Institute is a humble attempt to put forward its gratitude towards the senior visionaries of the accountancy profession. ICAI would leave no stone unturned to respect, engage, care and support the senior CA members to live their life with dignity, independence & comfort.