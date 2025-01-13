‘We are Aladdin and Govt is Genie’, says Sonam Wangchuk, inspires Nagpur to act

Advertisement













Nagpur: Sonam Wangchuk, renowned engineer, innovator, and education reformist who inspired Aamir Khan’s character in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots, captivated Nagpur residents during his visit to the city. The event, held at Persistent Systems Limited, was organized by Friends of Ladakh Friend of Nagpur (FOLFON), Green Leaders, and Green Nagpur groups, focusing on the urgent need for environmental sustainability.

In a stirring interaction with Nagpur Today, Wangchuk underscored the importance of collective responsibility in tackling the escalating environmental crisis. Drawing an analogy, he remarked, “We are Aladdin, and the Government is the Genie.” His statement highlighted the symbiotic relationship between citizens and governance, emphasizing the role of individuals in initiating change.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur Today News (@nagpur_today)

In a sobering message, Wangchuk said, “Our planet is on fire, and we are not taking any action to save it. It is high time that people take buckets in their hands to douse the fire,” he said. His metaphor vividly depicted the urgency of addressing global warming and environmental degradation.

Wangchuk urged Nagpur residents to take immediate, tangible steps to mitigate environmental issues. He encouraged the adoption of sustainable practices, active participation in local green initiatives, and holding authorities accountable for ecological preservation.

Wangchuk’s visit to Nagpur was not just a lecture on environmental issues but a clarion call to action– a reminder that the fight to save the planet begins with each individual.