Published On : Fri, Nov 29th, 2019

Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked

Nagpur: Two people, including a woman, have been booked in Nagpur for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a person after threatening to file a rape case against him, police said on Friday.

An official said victim Chinna Subba Mala Reddy had claimed that Sonali Sakhare alias Simran Sharma (30) was blackmailing him with the rape threat since December 2017.

“The woman and a male friend had barged into Reddy’s home and taken away Rs 15 lakh. They had also tried to usurp his flat. The accused used to threaten Reddy claiming she would file a rape case against him. We have booked the woman and her male friend,” a Mankapur police station official said.

