WCL gives Rs.15.38 Crores for Oxygen Plant at Nagpur & Chandrapur

Nagpur: Western CoalFields Limited (WCL) has provided Rs.15.38 crores from it`s CSR fund for Oxygen plant at Nagpur & Chandrapur for people`s welfare. Sri Manoj Kumar CMD, Dr Sanjay Kumar Director (Personnel) and Sri RP Shukla Director (Finance) of WCL handed over the cheque of Rs.9.82 crore to Sri Ravindra Thakre Collector of Nagpur today in his chamber.

Sri AK Singh HoD Welfare/CSR was also present on the occasion.Earlier, a cheque of 2.05 crore was given to the DM.Similarly, General Managers of the Wani & Chandrapur areas S/sri Uday Kaole & B Ramarao handed over a cheque for Rs. 3.50 crore from CSR Fund to Sri Ajay Gulhane Collector of Chandrapur District yesterday.

It is to be mentioned here that arrangement of Oxygen will be made in GMC,Mayo Hospital & AIIMS at Nagpur & in Chandrapur District and people will get some relief with this initiative of WCL in present crisis of Oxygen.



