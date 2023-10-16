WCL employee loses Rs 77 lakh to ‘task fraud’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: An employee of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) fell victim to a task fraud and lost Rs 77 lakh to online fraudsters. The case came to light following a complaint lodged by Sarikonda Trinadha Kotam Raju, a 56-year-old resident of Sandesh City, Jamtha.

According to police, he received a message on his Telegram account on September 26 from an unknown person who promised monetary rewards in exchange for liking a picture on social media. The scammer lured the victim by claiming Rs 50 for each screenshot on completion of task and requested his bank account details.

Initially Raju received some amount for completing the task. He also provided the fraudster details of his bank accounts for depositing the money. The fraudster managed to siphon off Rs 77 lakh from Raju’s bank account and later transferred it to another undisclosed account.

A case under Sections 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 66 (c), 66 (d) of IT Act was registered by Cyber Police Station.

