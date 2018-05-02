Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 7th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Waze allowed to get medicines, clothes in jail

    A special court in Mumbai on Thursday directed the Taloja jail authorities to provide medicines and a few items of daily need to suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

    Waze, arrested in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house and death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, is currently in judicial custody.

    He had moved the court, seeking a T-shirt and pair of jeans, sports shoes, washing powder, sugar and salt jars, salt packets, bath soap, spectacles and medicines inside prison.

    Special judge P R Sitre allowed the plea.


    Trending In Nagpur
    न्यू इंदोरा से नाबालिग लड़का लापता
    न्यू इंदोरा से नाबालिग लड़का लापता
    Centre ramps us Remdesivir production, to be available at govt’s price, says Gadkari
    Centre ramps us Remdesivir production, to be available at govt’s price, says Gadkari
    मनपा का केंद्रीय नियंत्रण कक्ष शुरू
    मनपा का केंद्रीय नियंत्रण कक्ष शुरू
    तबियत बिगड़ने से तीन की मौत
    तबियत बिगड़ने से तीन की मौत
    ऑक्सिजन चोरों को किया सिनेस्टाइल गिरफ्तार
    ऑक्सिजन चोरों को किया सिनेस्टाइल गिरफ्तार
    ‘Encounter cop’ Daya Nayak transferred to Gondia
    ‘Encounter cop’ Daya Nayak transferred to Gondia
    Video: Nagpur-Hyderabad charter plane lands safely in Mumbai after developing snag
    Video: Nagpur-Hyderabad charter plane lands safely in Mumbai after developing snag
    वर्धा येथे रेमडेसीवीर इंजेक्शनच्या उत्पादनाला सुरुवात
    वर्धा येथे रेमडेसीवीर इंजेक्शनच्या उत्पादनाला सुरुवात
    फडणवीसांनी दिले लसीकरणासाठी मनपाला एक कोटी
    फडणवीसांनी दिले लसीकरणासाठी मनपाला एक कोटी
    १८ वर्ष ते ४४ वर्षामधील नागरिकांचा लसीकरणासाठी दटके यांनी दिला एक कोटी चा निधी
    १८ वर्ष ते ४४ वर्षामधील नागरिकांचा लसीकरणासाठी दटके यांनी दिला एक कोटी चा निधी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145