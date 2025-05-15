Wathoda Sex Racket Busted: Two Booked Under PITA Act in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown against illegal activities, the Social Security Wing of the Crime Branch, Nagpur, has exposed a sex racket operating within the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a raid and registered a case against two individuals under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on secret information, a raid was conducted by the Social Security team at the mentioned location. The investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly luring two women with monetary offers and facilitating their involvement in prostitution by providing the premises.

A medical examination of the women and the accused was carried out in the presence of panch witnesses. All involved individuals were then handed over to the Wathoda Police Station for further investigation.

Details of the Operation:

Location: Flat No. A, 3rd Floor, Murli Madhav Apartment No. 1, Saibaba Nagar, Kharbi Road, Wathoda

Flat No. A, 3rd Floor, Murli Madhav Apartment No. 1, Saibaba Nagar, Kharbi Road, Wathoda Date & Time: May 14, 2025 | 4:12 PM to 11:45 PM

May 14, 2025 | 4:12 PM to 11:45 PM Complainant: Police Constable Laxman, Social Security Wing, Crime Branch, Nagpur

FIR Registered Under:

FIR Number: /2025

/2025 Sections Invoked: Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956, and IPC Section 143

Accused:

Nutan Sachin Kalsarpe (Age 32) Sachin Manohar Kalsarpe (absconding)

(Both residents of the address mentioned above)

Items Seized:

One condom

Cash amount: ₹3,000

₹3,000 Mobile phone (approximate value ₹25,000)

(approximate value ₹25,000) Total seizure value: ₹28,020

