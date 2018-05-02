Wathoda police arrest youth for vehicle lifting, recover three vehicles

Nagpur: Wathoda police have rounded up a 20-year-old youth for allegedly indulging in vehicle lifting activities. The cops have also recovered two bikes and a moped collectively worth Rs 80,000 from the possession of accused identified as Someshwar alias Kanha Moreshwar Kanholkar.

Wathoda police had received a complaint of a vehicle theft where complainant Digambar Vishuji Tirpude (40), a resident of Bhartiya Lok Kalyan Nagar told cops that some unidentified miscreants lifted his bike. Following which cops lodged the compliant and launched the probe into the matter.

During the investigation, cops received information about Tirpude, a resident of Awadhoot Nagar. Acting swiftly on the information, the squad of Wathoda Police comprising PSI Ramesh Nanaware, Constables, Sunil Wankhede, Chetan Patil, Aashish Bante, Dev Sonkusre and Milind Thakre surrounded Tirpude and sought papers of the bike. However, when Tirpude failed to provide the cops brought him to the police station.

During the interrogation he succumbed to police’s pressure and admitted that he had lifted two more vehicles besides the bike.

Cops have booked accused Tirpude under Sections 379 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

The arrest drive was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 4, Dr Akshay Shinde, ACP Nalawade and Senior PI Wathoda, Anil Taksande.