Water Supply Disruption in Shanti Nagar ESR, Boriyapura ESR, Bastarwadi-1A ESR, Boriyapura -2 ESR

No Tanker supply in the affected areas…

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a concerted effort to ensure clean and safe water distribution, OCW and NMC announced the scheduled cleaning of Shanti Nagar ESR, Boriyapura ESR, Bastarwadi-1A ESR, Boriyapura -2 ESR.

The cleaning activities are set to take place on the following dates:

(A) Saturday, 2nd December, 2023: Shanti Nagar ESR

(B) Tuesday, 5th December, 2023: Boriyapura ESR

(C) Thursday, 7th December, 2023: Bastarwadi-1A ESR

(D) Friday, 8th December,2023: Boriyapura -2 ESR

Advertisement

The water supply in the following areas will be affected:

(A) Saturday, 2nd December, 2023: Shanti Nagar ESR Area affected:-

MAHESH NAGAR, KAWDAPETH, MASKEY LAYOUT, HANUMAN NAGAR, CABIN LINE, MUDALIAR LAYOUT, JAGRUTI NAGAR, BHARTI BABA SAMADHI, TALIPURA, CRPF QUARTERS, KUDBI COLONY, KSHAB COLONY, SAI NAGAR, SHANTI NAGAR COLONY, RAMSUMER BABA NAGAR, MARWADI WADI, TANDAPETH SOCIETY, TULSI NAGAR, BHANDE PLOT, LAL NAGAR, GONDPURA, 40 TOILET, JAI BHEEM CHOWK, PACHDOL

(B) Tuesday, 5th December, 2023: Boriyapura ESR Area affected:-

HANSAPURI ROAD, KASAB PURA, GULAB BABA SCHOOL, TAKIYA DIWAN SHAH, NAAD BAJI DOB, CHUNA MASJID, CHAPRE MOHALLA, GOLIBAR CHOWK, GANJAKHET CHOWK, SHARDA MATA MANDIR, DEVGHARPURA, BAJIRAV GALLI

(C) Thursday, 7th December, 2023: Bastarwadi-1A ESR – Areas Affected:-

ITWARI POST OFFICE, TELIPURA PEVTHA, ITWARI, MASKASATH PULIYA, AMBEDKAR PUTLA, BARAIPURA, MAHARUDRA SABHAGRUH, MAHALAXMI MANDIR AREA, KUMBHARPADA, RAUT CHOWK TO CHKHNA CHOWK, BAHULI VIHIR, LALGANJ GUJARI, KHAMBALKAR MOHALLA, DALALPURA, KAYAMI BAGH, PREM NAGAR, NARAYAN PETH

(D) Friday, 8th December,2023: Boriyapura -2 ESR Areas Affected:

ANAND NAGAR, JOSHIPURA, SONAL TOLI, MEHANDI BAGH COLONY, JAY BHOLE NAGAR, POLA MAIDAN, RUNDHVAN NAGAR, KINKHEDE LAYOUT, JAM DHARWAD, 12 NAAL CHOWK, KANJI HOUSE CHOWK, BORA KABRASTHAN ROAD, REGAL CELEBRATION AREA, RANI DURGAWATI AREA, GOSAVI GHAT

These scheduled cleanings are integral to maintaining water quality standards and ensuring uninterrupted supply to the mentioned areas. Residents within these localities are advised to make necessary arrangements during these periods to mitigate inconveniences related to water supply.

OCW and NMC remain committed to providing quality water services to the citizens of Nagpur. For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.