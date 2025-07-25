Water Supply Disruption in Nara ESR Command Area Due to Pipeline Leakage…

Advertisement



Nagpur: A leakage has been detected on the 400 mm diameter Nara ESR branch feeder pipeline near Nara ESR. Repair work is currently in progress to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Due to this ongoing repair work, the morning water supply in the Nara ESR Command Area will be affected temporarily.

Affected areas:

Nara ESR –

• Nirmal Society

• Aradhna Colony

• Shambhu Nagar

• Shivgiri Layout

• Noori Colony

• Tavakkal Society

• Arya Nagar

• On Nagar

• Naragaon

• Welcome Society

• Devi Nagar

• Preeti Society

Citizens residing in these areas are requested to cooperate and use water judiciously during this period.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.