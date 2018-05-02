Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

    Water pipeline bursts in Sakkardara, part of road caves in

    Nagpur: The continuous digging and cementing road in the name of development resulted into pathetic scenario on Wednesday when one of these digging machines damaged a major water supply pipeline in Sakkardara, leaving the area around completely flooded with water.

    In no time the water, continuously burst out of the pipe and turned into pool of water. The situation turned worst after a part of road caved in, posing severe threat to both locals and commuters.

    The incident has again exposed the sloppy work being carried out right under the nose of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the scene witnessed complete chaos as it brought traffic disruption around Sakkardara Lake vicinity. The commuters already face inconvenience daily due to the construction work and adding to their woes the pipeline burst made their situation worse.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Maharashtra News
    स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर आत्मार्पण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर आत्मार्पण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    रस्ता सुरक्षा ही सामूहिक जबाबदारी -डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    रस्ता सुरक्षा ही सामूहिक जबाबदारी -डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    Hindi News
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    मनोरोगियों के प्रति हमारी सोच बदलनी होगी-विधायक चौरे
    मनोरोगियों के प्रति हमारी सोच बदलनी होगी-विधायक चौरे
    Trending News
    Govt announces shutting down of Maharashtra International Education Board
    Govt announces shutting down of Maharashtra International Education Board
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    40 नई इलेक्ट्रिक बस खरीदी हेतु ‘बार्गेनिग’ अंतिम मोड़ पर
    Water pipeline bursts in Sakkardara, part of road caves in
    Water pipeline bursts in Sakkardara, part of road caves in
    स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर आत्मार्पण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर आत्मार्पण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. व्दारा अभिवादन
    रस्ता सुरक्षा ही सामूहिक जबाबदारी -डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    रस्ता सुरक्षा ही सामूहिक जबाबदारी -डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    TGPCA held Parents Teachers Meet (PTM)
    TGPCA held Parents Teachers Meet (PTM)
    Mundhe puts JP Enterprises in black list for poor work
    Mundhe puts JP Enterprises in black list for poor work
    सिमेंट रस्ता कार्यात दिरंगाई करणारा ठेकेदार काळ्या यादीत
    सिमेंट रस्ता कार्यात दिरंगाई करणारा ठेकेदार काळ्या यादीत
    Kamptee man gets 1-year jail in molestation case
    Kamptee man gets 1-year jail in molestation case
    Two aged women robbed of gold chains at Lord Shiva Temple in Lakadganj
    Two aged women robbed of gold chains at Lord Shiva Temple in Lakadganj
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145