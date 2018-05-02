Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jul 17th, 2019

Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements

Nagpur: With an aim to eliminate fear and simultaneously encouraging citizens to speak about illegal activities thriving in the city DCP Zone 3 Rahul Makhanikar on Wednesday took out a public parade of the hooligans arrested by Ganeshpeth Police for vandalism in Santra Market.

Ganeshpeth police on Wednesday arrested two out of six youths who allegedly barged inside a Santra Market based hotel on Tuesday evening and ransacked the place. The armed accused reportedly threatened the hotel owner Ijehar Hussain alias Shanu Wald Mohammad Saleem Umar (37) and waiter and also robbed them of Rs 3,000.

The name of the accused were given as Faizan Khan, Ajay Thakur, Shakil Ali, Faizan Khan, Assu and Ritik Gaur. Faizan and Ajay has been booked by Ganeshpeth police and placed them behind the bars, while other accused are still at large.

