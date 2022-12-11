Watch PM Modi dedicates Nagpur Metro Phase 1 to the nation

In yet another step that will revolutionise urban mobility, Prime Minister will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation. He will flag off two metro trains – from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) – at Khapri Metro Station. The Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement