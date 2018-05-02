Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019

Watch How Nagpur’s BJP Celebrate Nitin Gadkari Victory with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: The leads in Nagpur so far clearly point to Nitin Gadkari winning the elections to 17th Lok Sabha from Nagpur. In Nagpur BJP workers were seen distributing sweets, shouting slogans “phir ek bar Modi sarkar” and dancing to the beat of drums.

Later in the evening office of Nagpur BJP organised a rally to Thank all. At this Rally CM Devendra Fadnavis , Guardian Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule participated along with all the sitting MLA and MLC from the region .

At this rally Fadnavis and Gadkari both addressed the gathering and paid their gratitude for the support and huge victory ..

Below is the speech:

