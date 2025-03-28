Was Pratik Padwekar from Fadnavis’ office present with Koratkar? Congress seeks CM’s word

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government recently announced the arrest of controversial journalist Prashant Koratkar from Mancherial in Telangana for allegedly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, Congress has raised questions over reports that Pratik Padwekar, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), was present with Koratkar at the time of his arrest. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief spokesperson Atul Londhe has demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarify the matter.

Revealing details about Koratkar’s arrest, Londhe said, “As per the information we have received, Pratik Padwekar was with Prashant Koratkar when he was arrested in Telangana. If this is true, why is the government hiding his presence? Why hasn’t he been shown publicly? Who was actually helping Koratkar for the past month? Why is information regarding his arrest being concealed?”

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Londhe further questioned why crucial details regarding Koratkar’s arrest are being kept under wraps. “If the government truly respects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, then the Home Minister must make all information public. Koratkar was in hiding for a month — who provided him shelter? Who supported him? These questions remain unanswered. The people of Maharashtra have a right to know the truth,” Londhe stated.

Advertisement