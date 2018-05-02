Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wardha BJP MLA defies lockdown, invites people for his birthday

    Nagpur/Wardha: A BJP MLA from Wardha district in Maharashtra on Sunday allegedly violated the lockdown norms by distributing dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday. Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Harish Dharmik said the MLA, Dadarao Keche, will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

    He said that the MLA did not take any permission from administration in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus. At least one hundred people gathered outside the MLA’s residence to receive free grains before officials and police personnel reached the spot and dispersed them.

    The MLA has denied the incident and said it was a “political conspiracy” against him by his opponents.

