Wardha: Accused Of Stealing From Temple, 8-Year-Old Forced To Sit On Hot Tiles

WARDHA: An eight-year-old boy suspected of theft was forced to sit on hot tiles as punishment at Arvi in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Saturday. He has been admitted to a local hospital with burns.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as 32-year-old Amol Dhore, and charged him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989.

According to reports, the boy was playing on the premises of the Jogona Mata temple in Arvi on Saturday when he was accosted by Amol Dhore, who accused him of stealing coins from its donation box. He then tied his hands and allegedly forced him to sit on hot tiles stacked on the temple yard. The accused was taken into custody on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy’s father.

The incident was criticised by social activists as well as opposition politicians. “We condemn this incident. We will raise it in the state assembly,” Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde told media.