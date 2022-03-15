Wanted goon nabbed, pistol, stolen goods worth Rs 8.05 lakh seized by Kalamna cops

Nagpur: In a major action, Kalamna police nabbed a notorious wanted goon and seized a country-made pistol, a bullet, a stolen car, bike, a stock of supari stolen from a godown and other materials collectively worth Rs 8.05 lakh from his possession.

The arrested goon has been identified as Shubham Mahendra Marathe (24), resident of Navin Nagar, Sheetala Mata Mandir Market Square. He was absconding for the past one month.

The police action came after receiving a complaint from Sameer Abdul Rashid Botha (34), a resident of Plot No. 11, Ram Sumer Baba Nagar, Kawrapeth. In his complaint, Sameer told police that between February 12 and March 15, some unidentified miscreant burgled a stock of 980 kg supari worth Rs 4.90 lakh and DVR of CCTV camera from his godown. After receiving the complaint, cops launched a probe. They received information that the wanted goon Shubham Marathe was roaming in Sakharkar Wadi at Dipti Signal area. Cops laid a trap and detained him.

Following interrogation, the accused Shubham Marathe confessed to stealing supari stock from Sameer’s godown, a Pulsar bike, a Maruti Suzuki car, and other materials. Cops also seized a country-made pistol and a bullet from the accused.The collective value of the seized goods is Rs 8.05 lakh.

Kalamna police booked the accused Shubham Marathe under various Sections of IPC and also Section 3+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Vinod Patil. PI (Crime) Vinod Godbole, API Rahul Dongre, ASI Ajay Garje, and other staff including Deepak Dhanorkar, Pravin Lande, Abhay Sakhre, Ashok Taide, Sachin Dubey, Dinesh Yadav, Anil Jadhav under the guidance of DCP (Zone 5) Manish Kalvaniya, and ACP Nayan Alurkar.