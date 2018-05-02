Wanted goon nabbed by Gittikhadan cops in filmy style

Nagpur: In a filmy style action, Gittikhadan police on Wednesday surrounded a house and nabbed a notorious criminal who was wanted for attempting to murder a man over old enmity in December 2017. Since then the cops were on his trail.

According to police sources, the accused Irfan Khan alias Gazni Rehman Khan (35), resident of Swagat Nagar, had picked up a quarrel with the complainant Firoze Khan Jabir Khan (34), resident of Garib Nawaz Nagar, Tehsil, on December 25, 2017. Subsequently, to settle the score, the accused Ghazni asked other accused Immu Kalya to kill Firoze Khan. As told, Immu Kalya attacked Firoze Khan with a sword and injured him seriously with the intention to kill him. At that time police had registered a case under Sections 307, 506(B), 120(B) of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and launched a hunt for accused Ghazni who had gone absconding.

On Wednesday, NPC Baljitsingh Thakur, member of probe team, received a tip-off that the wanted accused Ghazni has come to meet his family for observing Ramzan. Acting swiftly, a team of Gittikhadan police rushed and surrounded the Swagat Nagar house and nabbed Ghazni who was hiding under the kitchen ota in order to dodge the cops. Later he was handed over to Tehsil police for further action.

The arrest was made by PSI Datta Pendkar, constable Anil Trpathi, NPCs Baljitsingh Thakur, Nilesh Ingole, Rakesh Yadav, Rakesh Gotmare, sepoys Vaibhav Kulsange, Kunal Korche, Vivek Botre, woman sepoy Vidya Jamnik under the guidance of Addl Police Commissioner (North) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar and Senior PI Gajanan Kalyankar.



