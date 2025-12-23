Wanted cricket bookie Boma’s ‘apology video’ triggers buzz in Nagpur Crime Branch

Advertisement

Nagpur: Notorious criminal and absconding cricket bookie Ashish Kubde alias Boma, who allegedly hurled obscene abuses at senior Crime Branch officers, has once again grabbed attention after an apology video surfaced on social media, triggering fresh buzz within police circles.

In the video, recorded inside a vehicle and now going viral, Boma is seen seeking forgiveness and offering an explanation for his abusive phone call to senior officers. He claims that a misunderstanding caused by a prank by friends, coupled with being under the influence of alcohol, led him to use abusive language. He admits the act was a “mistake” and expresses regret.

Gold Rate 23 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,36,300/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,26,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,10,900/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The emergence of the video has revived discussions within the Crime Branch, especially as Boma has been evading arrest for the past 10 months in a separate criminal case. According to sources, following the abusive calls, police had begun preparations for strict action against him. However, facing mounting pressure, Boma is believed to have resorted to issuing a public apology to defuse the situation.

This has raised a serious question in police circles: Is apologising after abusing officers a new tactic to escape the law? The timing of the apology has only added to the suspicion.

With the apology video now viral, all eyes are on whether the police will accept the apology or intensify efforts to arrest the absconding accused. For now, Boma’s so-called “apology bomb” continues to circulate widely, keeping the issue alive in Nagpur.

Despite a hi-tech police system and sustained efforts by the Crime Branch, the accused remains out of reach, a fact that has surprised many within the department. From senior officers to ground-level staff, multiple teams are reportedly on the lookout, yet Boma has managed to slip away every time.

According to information, Boma began his criminal journey in illegal betting operations, later briefly working as a police informer. He subsequently joined a betting den run by a person named Raut and later entered into a partnership with cricket bookies in the Wardhaman Nagar area, eventually setting up his own independent betting network. Although he later opened a jewellery shop, he allegedly could not distance himself from the lure of cricket betting.

Whether the viral apology will soften police action or lead to a decisive crackdown remains to be seen.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement