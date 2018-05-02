Wanjri (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) overhead tank cleaning on Aug 14

Water supply through Tankers not possible during shutdown/overhead Tank cleaning period

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has planned to clean Wanjri (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) overhead tank on August 14, 2020 (Friday) from 9 AM to 6 PM.

During this period water supply to below mentioned areas shall remain affected hamper as well as there will be no tanker supply from Wanjri overhead tank.

It may be mentioned here, NMC- OCW that is operating and maintaining Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMCs) existing water supply system is giving special emphasis on cleaning of elevated service reservoir (ESR) and ground service reservoirs (GSR’s) by an in-house developed OCW ESR Cleaning system. OCW has also decided to clean every ESR, every year in a bid to provide people clean potable water.

The areas to be affected following Wanjri overhed tank cleaning on August 14 are : Kalamna Basti, Vaishnodevi Nagar, Vinoba bhave Nagar, Vandevi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay bagh Colony, ChattisGadhi Area, Kundan lal Gupta Nagar, KGN, Pravesh Nagar, Wanjra Old basti, Tukaram Nagar, Chintamani Nagar, laxminarayan Nagar, Om sai Nagar, New Om sai Nagar, Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Belen Nagar.

The inconvenience caused to citizens due to ESR cleaning and maintenance work is highly regretted.

For any complaints about water supply please contact OCW Toll free number: 1800 266 9899 and for any query visit OCW Website @ : www.ocwindia.com