Walkathon to Mark World Prematurity Day at Chhatrapati Chowk

Nagpur: In a bid to raise awareness about premature births and promote better health outcomes for newborns, New Era Mother and Child Hospital organized a Walkathon on Sunday morning at 7:30 AM at Chhatrapati Chowk as part of World Prematurity Day celebrations.

Focus on Premature Birth Challenges

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Anand Bhutada, Director of the hospital, stated that the Walkathon aims to:

1. Spread awareness about premature births and their associated challenges.

2. Promote Kangaroo Mother Care and skin-to-skin contact.

3. Provide support to families of premature babies.

4. Encourage a healthy lifestyle for pregnant mothers.

Flag-Off by Dr. Vikas Mahatme

The Walkathon was flagged off by renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Vikas Mahatme along with the hospital’s Director Dr. Anand Sancheti. Pediatric consultant Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh highlighted that the registration for the Walkathon was free and open to participants of all ages.

Week-Long Awareness Activities

Dr. Priya Bahe, Consultant Neonatologist, announced that throughout the week, expert discussions and interactive sessions with neonatologists and pediatricians will be conducted to educate the public about premature births and their care.

Appeal to the Community

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Ritu Dargan urged the public to join the Walkathon and take a step towards creating a brighter and healthier future for premature babies.

Registration Details

Those interested in participating can contact 7558305777 for free registration.

Every Step Counts!

This Walkathon is not just an awareness campaign but also a collective effort to support families of premature babies and promote a healthier society.