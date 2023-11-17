Wait Gets Longer! Futala Fountain reopening delayed as NIT extends deadline to January 2024

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has announced a delay in reopening the much-anticipated Futala fountain and multimedia show, pushing the deadline from December to January 2024.

The setback is attributed to necessary electrical upgrades being carried out by the contractor, Khalatkar Construction Company (KCC). KCC, responsible for the project, will be installing new wiring in the fountains, with the anticipated completion set for the end of January.

Following this, NIT plans to conduct trial runs for the multimedia show before officially commencing commercial operations. The Futala fountain and multimedia show, once a popular attraction, have been closed since last year. Nagpurians enjoyed free shows in September, and G20 delegates experienced them in March of this year.

However, a setback occurred when an algae infestation on the wiring rendered it irreparable, leading to the need for a comprehensive solution. KCC took the initiative to seek assistance from experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Powai. In line with recommendations from IIT, the construction company is now in the process of implementing a new wiring system to ensure the longevity and sustainability of the fountain and multimedia show.

On a positive note, the multi-level parking facility constructed by Maha Metro for spectators is ready for use. This development ensures that visitors attending the shows will have convenient and organized parking facilities, eliminating the need to park vehicles on the roadside.

