Wada Karle Sajna ” A musical concert by Swar Sargam and Gr8 Melodies

Swar Sargam and Gr8 Melodies Gp Nagpur has organized Wada Kar le Sajana ………” A online Musical concert at APS Studio Mahal Nagpur . Many viewers was on line to enjoy blend of new and old melodious songs.

Program starts with “ Ajib Dasta hi ye …… sung by Dipali Dodke. Other singers were Shivkumar Awze, Raju Vyas, Jaya Dhabekar, Seema Sing, Narendra Ingale, Deepali Dodke, Lata Patel and Comparer was Dr. Mahesh Tiwari. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a eminent personality of Nagpurs Musical world and Principal of Engineering College was Chief Guest for the event.

Soulful songs , Ek din bik Jayega Mati ke Mol……Raju Vyas., Dil to hai dil …..Seema Singh, Abhi Abhi ya ….. Lata Patel, Hui Ankh Nam ….. Jaya Dhabekar, Chahe Koi muze Jangli Kahe….. Narendra Ingale , were presented by singers.

Duet songs like Diwane hai Diwano ko…… Narendra Jaya, , Ye Rate Ye Musam…. Shiv Kumar Deepali, Tumne Kabhi Kisisse pyar kiya hai…Raju and Seema, Hasta hua Nurani Chehra… Deeplai Seema, Kitna Pyara wada hai…. Narendra Seema, Dhire Dhire Chal…. Shivkumar Deepali, , O Hasina Zulfowali…. Shiv Kumar Jaya.., , Wada kar le sajana . by Shivkumar and Seema, Kajra Mohobbatwala…. Lata and Seema, were received lot of applaud from audience and enjoyed by audience . Hum to ter ashiq hai…. … By Raju and Jaya.. also well received by audience.

Prdesiya ye sach hai piya…. by Shiv Kumar and Seema Sing received loud applaud and ones more from audience.

All singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best by putting their comments in comments box. Till end ,there was 2600 looks to the program on fb and may viewers was on line on you tube too.

During the said program Organisers Celebrate Birth day of Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar by cutting cake by his hands. Mr. Shivkumar Awaze, Seema Sing, Dr. Mahesh Tiwari and all felicitate him by offering shawl shrifal and buke for his outstanding contribution to the musical world of Nagpur. He Shared his views while giving reply to felicitation and extend his best wishes to future of both groups and give thanks to organizers for lovely felicitation. By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned and versatile singer of our city and was invited as Guest Singer by many Groups of Nagpur. He is known as a Vice of Mukesh in Musical world.

Anchor Dr. Mahesh Tiwari done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs. He has very nicely introduce Chief guest of event Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar to the audience who is recipient of eight International and National Level awards and renowned academician of central India.

At the end comparer extend vote of thanks to Chief guest, Mr.Agrawal APS Studia, Light, Sound, Camera technicians for their kind support and also extends thanks to organizers of event and online viewers too.

Program comes to end at 6 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.