VTA requests deferred bill payment & reduction in electricity tariff

Admittedly all countrymen are confined to their homes due to this threatening Covid-19 which has brought entire globe to almost standstill and our State of Maharashtra is also affected adversely.

Under such circumstances, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) has written to Dr. Nitin Raut – State Energy Minister to defer Electricity Bill payment by few months, likewise Net metering accumulated units be carried forward to the next year and requested for reduction of electricity Tariff taking into consideration the Covid-19 restrictions and the circumstances thereafter.

Shrawankumar Malu – President of VTA requested that Electricity Bill payments of all the consumers may please be deferred for few months, moreover penalty and interest for such extended period may also be waived off. Every citizen is confined at their residence without any source of earning and thereby facing difficulty in payment of their electricity bills.

Tejinder Singh Renu, VTA secretary requested that every year end the generated and accumulated solar units are cleared off by the MSEDCL / DISCOM by crediting meager amount per unit to such consumer, thereby restarting solar productions from April 1. By this letter, we request that the solar units accumulated be carried forward to the next year so that its true benefit reaches the consumers and we save our environment as well.

VTA requested that all citizens are spending time at their residence, while offices, business houses and industries shut; under such circumstances, the minimum slab for residential user of 100 units be raised to 200 units, so that majority of common men gets some relief. Thereafter, commercial rates may also be reduced to some extent as the businesses and industries are very badly hit by this lock-down.

VTA shared this letter to Energy Minister on his WhatsApp and Tweeter so that social distancing & curfew standard is maintained.