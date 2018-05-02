VTA meet Police Commissioner Upadhyay on traffic issues

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association’s (VTA) delegation led by its president J. P. Sharma met Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay – Commissioner of Police and submitted memorandum after discussion on traffic issues of Nagpur City.

At the outset, J. P. Sharma congratulated Police Commissioner with gratitude for handling election period successfully without any major incident reported during the period and handed over flower bouquet.

J. P. Sharma explained issues related to traffic in memorandum with point wise, wherein suggestions to reconsider traffic planning of square connecting newly constructed road connecting Ajni Railway Station Square with Wardha Road was discussed. VTA also suggested that use of high-beam Headlights during night makes driving risky; hence such offenders should be booked under Rule 235(1) of The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary of VTA submitted that wrong side usage on Kingsway, especially during early morning by vehicles, including luxury buses is reported and some day this could cause major accident. Likewise extensive wrong side usage on service roads of Ram Jhula, it also needs appropriate signboards for public awareness.

Renu further highlighted issue of no-parking on roadsides of Central Avenue, which should now be allowed where MahaMetro has removed barricades, as now road is wide enough. Renu highlighted that when this work of Nagpur Metro started, Central Avenue got narrowed by work-in-progress barricades by Metro in road center whereby parking on both sides were banned; thereby traffic police had declared both sides of Central Avenue as no parking, which was right decision and VTA had supported that call. However now that on major portion of road the metro work is completed and barricades removed, enough road width is available. Hence parking on roadsides should now be permitted after due inspection.

Police Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay appreciated the efforts of VTA and categorically agreed that the suggestions are quite valid. He said he’ll direct DCP Traffic G. S. Rajmane to have discussion with VTA in detailed for the appropriate solution. He further said that VTA’s suggestions are in public interest and certainly needs reconsideration. Other members of VTA delegations were Hemant Trivedi, Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanungo.