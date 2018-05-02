VTA meet Jt CP Kadam on traffic issues of City

When Nagpur Metro had started its work on busy Central Avenue in 2017, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) had supported no road-side parking call on Central Avenue by Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL) & Nagpur Traffic Police so that the barricades were installed for column erections which took almost 3.5 meters width from each side.

After the work is almost completed by NMRCL on Central Avenue, VTA had met Brijesh Dixit – Managing Director NMRCL and requested to restore parking on Central Avenue, to which after seeking appropriate verification of the situation, NMRCL was kind enough to issue letter to DCP Traffic Nagpur vide letter number NMRP/CPM-R4/VIA/DCP/2019/0569 dated 22.10.2019 to remove no-parking ban on Central Avenue, however this was still pending.

Taking this issue along with other problems, a delegation of VTA led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Ravindra Kadam – Joint Commissioner of Police, held discussion and submitted memorandum.

Shrawankumar Malu – president VTA requested that since NMRCL had already given their NOC for restoration of parking on Central Avenue, its highly recommended that Nagpur Traffic Police issues appropriate notification as the earliest to end problems faced by citizens on Central Avenue. Moreover, Traffic Police shouldn’t leave anyone parking vehicle irresponsibly including double lane parking.

Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary VTA requested that traffic signal sequence on RBI Square needs to be changed as after signal turning green for traffic from Wardha Road, next green signal is of traffic from Kingsway; due to this the traffic flow gets choked at the new Sadar Flyover flight & landing point near RBI Square. Hence in between traffic signal for traffic from Civil Lines should be allowed to avoid this traffic chaos at flyover point.

Renu further said that a tree near Sadar Flyover flight on Katol Road is obstructing traffic flow, although it is highlighted by the strip markings however the space between flyover and tree is too small, many times buses & heavy vehicles get stuck thereby causing traffic delay. Even people take wrong side u-turn from this point as the RCC beam on road is removed for traffic flow. This tree should be removed for safety of road users.

Joint CP Ravindra Kadam appreciated the suggestions given by VTA. He assured that his office will ask DCP Traffic to take cognizance of NMRCL Letter and take appropriate steps to solve parking issue on Central Avenue. He also agreed that RBI traffic light sequence will surely reduce traffic mess and he’ll direct traffic in-charge of the area to study this point and take appropriate steps. Since the tree removal comes under NMC, Joint CP said that he’ll get this point verified and will issue appropriate letter to NMC.

Also present in VTA delegation were J. P. Sharma – IPP, Hemant Trivedi – Vice President, members Pratish Gujarathi and Chanchal Singh Renu.