VTA Backs Futala Land Conversion for Parking & Commercial Use

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) submitted a memorandum in the office of the Assistant Director of the Town Planning Department, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The memorandum supports the proposed modification under Section 37 of the MR & TP Act, 1966, for land at Mouza: Futala, Nagpur, to be converted from agricultural to parking and commercial use. The NMC has invited suggestions and objections through a public notice dated March 28, 2025, for the conversion of approximately 6,000 square meters of land belonging to Panjabrao Krushi Vidyapith.

VTA President Shrawan Kumar Malu emphasized the importance of balancing development with environmental conservation, suggesting that a modest compromise on green cover can be made for societal progress. He highlighted the city’s annual tree-planting initiatives, which can be further enhanced.

Tejinder Singh Renu, VTA Secretary, stated that development and environmental conservation are complementary, not mutually exclusive. He advocated for a balanced approach that weighs progress against sustainability. Renu believes the proposed amendment will positively impact the city, making it a more attractive tourist destination, generating jobs, revenue, and economic growth.

VTA’s submission is made with the utmost regard for the public interest and the long-term prosperity of Nagpur. VTA firmly believes that the proposed amendment to the Development Plan, will have a profoundly positive impact on the city. By embracing these changes, Nagpur will become a more attractive destination for tourists by adding another tourist spot on our map, thereby triggering a multiplier effect that will generate numerous benefits for the local economy. These benefits will include the creation of new job opportunities, increased revenue streams for the administration, and a comprehensive economic boom that will elevate the region’s prosperity.

