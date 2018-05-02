Vocalist Swapnil Gore Is An Asset Of Music World.. Dr S S Uttarwar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged talk show of Swapnil Gore , Renowned Vocalist for musicians , Students on topic “ Classical Singing a Career Option and Opportunities ” Live on Zoom platform. Mr Swapnil Gore is a a renowned Vocalist and Music teacher from Sawantwadi was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural activities. Speaker share present status of musicians, students with gathering. He gave brief idea about students expectations and cultural scenario as a whole. While explaining about Music and its Practice ( Sadhana ) he says that hard work , patience and faith within guru are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , students wants every thing instant but music cant be learned instantly. A total Devotion , Riyaz are necessary on daily basis. He share his own experiences that how hard work he has done in his students phase and still doing it for betterment of students. He appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. He renders a piece of song during his lucid delivery. Very nicely he explain audience about role of music in peace of mind and healthy life. Because of Lock Down schools are closed and he cant teach students in regular class room style. To teach singing on social media is a difficult task. There is uncertainty about time period of Lock down and its extension but students should focus on their goal.

Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. He further quotes that no one can make you classical singer , unless you yourself is convinced for it. He further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future. He quotes various live examples to support his saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by singing. He further appeal to musicians to learn new things daily which will keep them away from depression.

Swapnil Shrikrishna Gore is a young ,talented , deserving vocalist from a small town , Sawantwadi , Maharashtra . He belongs to a rich traditional musical family. He took his early training under the able guidance of Shri. Damodar Shevade (The disciple of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki & Pro. B. R. Devdhar) in ‘Gurukul’ style. Further he continued his talim from Shri. Prasad Gulvani (The disciple of Pt. Nivruttibuva Sarnaik) for last 12 years.He also received a special guidance from Shri. Vinayak Prabhu & Shri. Sudhir Nayak( The eminent Harmonium maestro),Mumbai.

Swapnil is known as an excellent stage performer in Marathi musical dramas. He has received a special guidance for Natyasangeet from a very well-known stage artist and singer Pt. Ramdas Kamat,Mumbai.

Apart from this, Swapnil is a good Music Composer , Poet & an Organ Player. He is a graded Artist of All India Radio.He has performed in many concerts , winning the hearts of the audience.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar in his concluding remarks says that , Coming days are more critical. Students should acquire expertise in using online sources to get knowledge. Being a Principal of Engineering College , he rightly explain the mind set of todays students towards learning. Dr Sanjay Uttarwar is renowned singer of Nagpur. On request from audience he presents “ Firtya Chaka warti Deshi Matila Aakar ….. A creation of Mr G D Madgulkar a fatherly figure of Marathi literature and received loud applaud from audience . He appeals to upcoming artists to come ahead. Saregama platform is for promotion of talented and upcoming artist.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where speaker gave answers to the questions asked by Shreya Puranik, Mr. Devasthali, Mrs. Jawlekar , Mr. Bopche, Sanjay Gawai , Mrs. Harshali Kherche, Vijay Puranik and others.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.



