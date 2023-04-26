VNIT study finds 4 major causes for mishaps on Samruddhi Mahamarg

The study found that driving on the Expressway during the night is far safer than during the day time. The time between 8 am and 10 am was found to be the most risky for drivers

Nagpur: According to a recent study conducted by four students of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), there are four major reasons for fatal accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. These include tyre burst, lane-changing, monotonous driving, and animal crossing. Out of these four reasons, three pertain to non-compliance of driving rules on the part of drivers, leaving a question mark on the mentality of the users, a report in a local English daily said.

According to the report, the study found that driving on Samruddhi Mahamarg during the night is far safer than during the day time. The time between 8 am and 10 am was found to be the most risky for drivers as they fought fatigue and adjusted to sunlight. The study is still ongoing and began in December 2022, with an average of eight accidents per day being reported on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

It is expected that the number of accidents is likely to increase once the entire stretch of the expressway is completed and operational for the general public. So far, 900 accidents have been reported in a period of four months, with 112 people requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours due to critical injuries. Male drivers in the age group of 40 to 55 years were found to be mostly involved in these accidents.

Prof Vishrut Landge of the Department of Civil Engineering shared the details of the study with the English newspaper. He said that regular or city drivers are not accustomed to driving on highways and that there is no guidance available for first-time users of the expressway. The students suggested several measures to reduce accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg, including filling nitrogen in tyres to avoid tyre burst, re-evaluating animal crossings, speed camera monitoring, and signboards and precautionary videos at or before toll plazas to help drivers safely negotiate the expressway.

After detailed study, the first year M.Tech students of Transportation and Engineering — Prajwal Madghe, Ayush Dudhbhawre, Prateek Gajallewar and Vinay Rajput — suggested several measures that needs to be undertaken for reducing the accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The students also suggested measures to address the issue of monotonous driving, such as rest and service areas, green parks, and variable signboards to engage drivers’ minds. Overall, the study highlights the need for increased awareness and adherence to driving rules and the implementation of measures to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

