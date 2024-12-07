VNIT Professor Dr. Shriram Sonawane Conferred Prestigious “Acharya Jeevak Eminent Scientist Award”

Advertisement













VNIT Professor Dr. Shriram Sonawane was honored with the esteemed “Acharya Jeevak Eminent Scientist Award” at an international conference ceremony organized by the Indian Indigenous Society for Science and Social Sciences (IISSS), India, in collaboration with Shri Shivaji Education Society Amravati and Dhanwate National College, Nagpur.

This distinguished recognition acknowledges Dr. Sonawane’s outstanding contributions to the scientific community, underscoring his exemplary work in advancing knowledge and innovation.

Dr. Sonawane’s outstanding contributions to the scientific community have earned him this distinguished recognition. Notably, he has been consistently ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists by Stanford University’s AD Scientific Rankings for four consecutive years, a testament to his exceptional research prowess.

With an illustrious academic and research career spanning over 22 years, Dr. Sonawane has established himself as a leading expert in his field. His exemplary work has been recognized by the Government of India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which has nominated him for the prestigious “Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award” for two consecutive years.

Dr. Sonawane has mentored over 12 research scholars on innovative topics of national significance, and his students are now making valuable contributions to various organizations, serving the nation with distinction.

His impressive repertoire of achievements includes multiple patents, research projects sponsored by the Government of India, and numerous prestigious awards. Notably, Dr. Sonawane has been entrusted with a high-profile project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for human space missions, which he is currently undertaking with his team from SVNIT Surat.

Dr. Sonawane’s impressive academic credentials are underscored by his extensive publication record, comprising over 200 renowned research papers. His expertise has been sought globally, with invitations to deliver technical talks in various countries.

He has successfully led several research projects sponsored by the Government of India and has authored five books published by esteemed international publishers, including Elsevier and Taylor & Francis.

Dr. Sonawane serves as a distinguished member of various academic and research committees, as well as selection panels, across India.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sonawane acknowledged the unwavering support of VNIT Director Prof. Premlal Patel and dedicated the award to his research students. He has received widespread congratulations from all quarters.

The award ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including IISSS President and Convener Dr. D.P. Gogle, Principal of Dhanwate National College Dr. Prashant Kothe, General Secretary of the conference Dr. S.R. Somkuwar, and Professor of ICT Mumbai, Mr. D.V. Ingole, who also serves as the Treasurer of Dhanwate National College.