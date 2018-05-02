VIT organized Mega Placement Drive

The most crucial and optimal stage of career of an engineering student is the final year i.e. the year before graduating. Vidarbha Institute Of Technology (VIT), is one such college that lays enough stress on placing the students at the right jobs through best companies.

The Vidarbha Institute of Technology Nagpur had recently organized two days Mega Placement Drive in collaboration with Team App HR Services of Pune. The drive witnessed an overwhelming response from the students of both Engineering & Polytechnic as by close to 250 participants had registered themselves for interviews of 6 different Pune based Multinational Companies.

The candidates appeared for interview with HR’s of companies including Minda, Verroc, Endurance, SM Auto, Advik, & Sai Minda who brought opportunities for various kinds of job sectors including the Production, Maintenance, Quality and Business Solutions for the students of Engineering & Polytechnic.

The students from more than 10 different colleges had participated in the two days long recruitment procedure and around 105 got selected. Out of major selections 56 students were from VIT, 19 of Government Polytechnic Gondia, 10 from Nagpur Institute of Technology and rest of various colleges of Nagpur and Wardha region.

Jitesh N. Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “This is a very proud moment for us.” Dr. Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G.S. Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar also appreciate the work of Prof. Kasim Ali (Incharge, Placement Cell) for getting placement opportunity for the students & present heartily congratulation to all selected students of VIT for this achievement.