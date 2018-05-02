Vishal Muttemwar urges CM to set up Tesla plant at Nagpur’s MIHAN SEZ

Tesla plant will boost local economy of not just Nagpur city but adjoining districts too, the MPCC Secretary stressed in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray

Nagpur: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Secretary Vishal Muttemwar has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to set up the proposed Tesla plant at Nagpur’s MIHAN SEZ to boost local economy of not just Nagpur city but adjoining districts too.

Tesla Inc. is world’s leading electrical car manufacturer. The America-based company manufactures electric cars, battery energy storage from home to grid scale, solar products and related products and services.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, Muttemwar pointed out that if set up in Nagpur, the Tesla Inc.

manufacturing plant will have an extremely positive impact on the local economy of not just Nagpur city but adjoining districts too and will open the flood gates for many local entrepreneurs who can facilitate ancillary products and services. The plant will generate thousands of direct as well as indirect jobs which is much needed in the Vidarbha region that unfortunately has one of the highest unemployment rate within the state.

Muttemwar further said, “It was indeed very heartening to read in news reports about the pro-active strategy of the Maharashtra Government to attract the world’s leading electrical car manufacturer Tesla Inc. to set up a manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. In this regard the State Industries Minister along with the Environment Minister recently held a video conference with Tesla’s senior management. As reported in a press statement from Subhash Desai’s office, the Maharshtra Government is rolling out the red carpet to the company and that the State Government will accord customised VIP treatment along with commensurate basic infrastructure facilities and special incentives for the company to make its foray into the India automotive industry.”

The MPCC Secretary informed the Chief Minister that the Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd., (MADC) is a company established by Government of Maharashtra. The flagship project of MADC, MIHAN, Nagpur is very strategically located at the geometrical centre of the country and is easily accessible by road, rail and air. This is perhaps the only multi-product SEZ which is adjacent to an existing international airport. Nagpur has adequate availability of skilled manpower for the industry with 27 Engineering Colleges that produce about 8500 engineers every year.

The city also has 25 ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) with around 60 trades including Mechanical, Automotive, Electrical, Fitter etc. to meet the demand of skilled manpower for various sectors. MIHAN SEZ, which has already become operational, is spread over an area of more than 1382 Ha. and boasts off quality infrastructures like 6, 4 and 3 lane roads; telecom system using optic fibre cable; water supply – both potable and for other uses; storm water drainage; sewage etc. A power plant of 246 MW is operational to supply power to units in MIHAN, Muttemwar said.

“A number of leading IT companies like Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra have started their centres, while IT parks are being developed by large corporates like Shapoorji Pallonji. Residential complexes are also being developed by developers like Mahindra Lifespaces and Moraj Infra on lands allotted by MADC next to the SEZ. Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) is constructing the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) along with the rail terminal on 109 acres of land to connect MIHAN with different ports in the country. Companies like TCS, Hexaware BPS, TAL and Lupin Pharma have already started their production from MIHAN SEZ, whereas MIHAN is also a preferred location for setting-up MROs, Air India, Boeing, Indamer, Thales, Dassault has already started their operations and Turgis Et Gilleard and few more such companies would be starting their operations soon in MIHAN,” Muttemwar pointed out.

Stressing his demand to set up the Tesla plant in Nagpur, Muttemwar asserted that it is evident that global MNC’s and corporate giants have set up their units within the MIHAN SEZ due to the facilities and world class infrastructure on offer.The MIHAN SEZ already provides many attractive incentives to potential investors including:

● Duty-free import/domestic procurement of goods for development, operation and maintenance of SEZ units

● External commercial borrowing by SEZ units up to US$500 million in a year without any maturity restriction through recognized banking channel

● Exemption from GST

● Single window clearance for Central and State level approvals

● FDI allowed

● Stamp Duty Exemption

“In addition to the above mentioned incentives on offer, the State Government under your able leadership can offer other special incentives to Tesla Inc. Therefore, considering the many strategic advantages and the world-class infrastructure on offer, I earnestly request you to kindly propose MIHAN-SEZ, Nagpur to Tesla Inc. as the preferred location for their proposed manufacturing plant within Maharashtra,” Muttemwar stated.