Vishal Agrawal unanimously re-elected as President & Ashish Doshi as Hon. Secretary of VIA



At the 59th Annual General Meeting of Vidarbha Industries Association was held on 30th June 2023 at VIA, the following members were elected as office bearers and members of the Executive Committee for the year 2023 – 2024.

Office Bearers :

1. Mr. Vishal Agrawal President

2. Mr. Prashant Mohota Vice President

3. Mr. Gaurav Sarda Vice President

4. Dr. Anwar Daud Vice President

5. Mr. Aditya Saraf Treasurer

6. Mr. Ashish Doshi Hon. Secretary

7. Dr. Anita Rao Joint Secretary

8. Mr. Pratik Tapadia Joint Secretary

9. Mr. Rakesh Surana Joint Secretary

Members of the Executive Committee :

Mr. Hargovind Bajaj, Patron Member

10. Mr. Suresh Rathi Immd Past President

11. Mr. Atul Pande

12. Mr. Pravin Tapadia

13. Mr. Prafull Doshi

14. Mr. Rohit Bajaj

15. Mr. Satyanarayan Nuwal

16. Mr. Rohit Agrawal

17. Mr. Anil Parakh

18. Mr. R.B. Goenka

19. Dr. Suhas Buddhe

20. Mr. Girish Deodhar

21. Mr. Naresh Jakhotia

22. Mr. Girdhari Mantri

23. Mr. Pankaj Bakshi

24. Mr. Anwar Daud

25. Mr. Ashish Chandarana

26. Mr. Paramveer Sancheti

27. Dr. Prashant Agrawal

28. Mr. Kaushal Mohta

29. Mr. Harshwardhan Harde

