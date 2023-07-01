Vishal Agrawal unanimously re-elected as President & Ashish Doshi as Hon. Secretary of VIA

At the 59th Annual General Meeting of Vidarbha Industries Association was held on 30th June 2023 at VIA, the following members were elected as office bearers and members of the Executive Committee for the year 2023 – 2024.
Office Bearers :
1. Mr. Vishal Agrawal President
2. Mr. Prashant Mohota Vice President
3. Mr. Gaurav Sarda Vice President
4. Dr. Anwar Daud Vice President
5. Mr. Aditya Saraf Treasurer
6. Mr. Ashish Doshi Hon. Secretary
7. Dr. Anita Rao Joint Secretary
8. Mr. Pratik Tapadia Joint Secretary
9. Mr. Rakesh Surana Joint Secretary
Members of the Executive Committee :
Mr. Hargovind Bajaj, Patron Member
10. Mr. Suresh Rathi Immd Past President
11. Mr. Atul Pande
12. Mr. Pravin Tapadia
13. Mr. Prafull Doshi
14. Mr. Rohit Bajaj
15. Mr. Satyanarayan Nuwal
16. Mr. Rohit Agrawal
17. Mr. Anil Parakh
18. Mr. R.B. Goenka
19. Dr. Suhas Buddhe
20. Mr. Girish Deodhar
21. Mr. Naresh Jakhotia
22. Mr. Girdhari Mantri
23. Mr. Pankaj Bakshi
24. Mr. Anwar Daud
25. Mr. Ashish Chandarana
26. Mr. Paramveer Sancheti
27. Dr. Prashant Agrawal
28. Mr. Kaushal Mohta
29. Mr. Harshwardhan Harde