Viral Video: Parineeti Chopra Talks About Being A Poor Teenage, Internet Says ‘Fake’

Movie buffs remain interested in every aspect of their beloved star’s life. However, they also keep a keen eye on every small detail. Recently, Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines because of a viral video of hers. In the video, the Sudh Desi Romance star talked about her school days. She revealed that as they did not have a lot of money growing up, she used to go to school on a cycle. The clip, which is from a 2017 martial arts event in Mumbai, recently resurfaced on Reddit.

Parineeti Chopra could be heard saying, “I and my two brothers faced a lot of challenges while growing up. We didn’t have much money so I used to go to school on a cycle because we had no money for a driver or a bus.”

Advertisement

However, it seems like the netizens are not buying into the actress’ sob story. A user shared a section of Parineeti Chopra’s old video along with a screenshot of a Facebook post by a netizen who claimed to be Parineeti Chopra’s schoolmate.

FB Post By Parineeti Chopra’s Former Schoolmate

The FB post went like this, “Shame. Coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of the camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money, no car etc etc. Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not everyone had.”

Netizens React To Viral Post

As the video was uploaded on Reddit, numerous cybercitizens started slamming the Kesari actress, saying that she was bluffing. One of the users wrote, “She also has wealthy maternal grandparents from Kenya, and they used to go there for summer holidays, and then she herself said in an interview that her grandparents would take them for holidays to places like Seychelles etc. They can’t keep up with their own lies lol.”

Another one penned, “Parineeti Chopra has always been that extremely fake cousin, nothing about her is genuine. Look I may be a bit biased because I love Sidkiara, but Parineeti copying Kiara’s wedding entrance is absolutely annoying. Kuch toh original kar behan. People here will defend her by saying that oh no you shouldn’t judge weddings, par ditto copy marne se kon nhi judge karega? She is absolutely mid in both looks and acting chops and I am forever grateful that she rejected Piku. Wannabe.”

A comment even read, “Everything about this woman screams fake and wannabe”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement