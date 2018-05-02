Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 15th, 2019

Vikhe Patil may get Agriculture Ministry as Statecabinet expansion on Sunday

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to allocate the post of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister to former Congress leader Vikhe Patil in the cabinet expansion, which will take place tomorrow.

Patil, who is the former leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is likely to join BJP. Patil’s son Sujay had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections after being denied ticket by the Congress party from Ahmednagar, the Patil’s bastion.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that the cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow.

However, no official statement has been made by the Chief Minister over the inclusion of Patil in the state cabinet as yet.

The post of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister has been lying vacant since the death of senior BJP leader Pandurang Fundkar in May 2018.

After Fundkar’s death, Fadnavis looked after the department for a few months and later gave the additional charge of the ministry to Chandrakant Patil, the revenue, relief and rehabilitation minister.

Currently, Eknath Dawale, who has an additional charge of water conservation department was made secretary of the agriculture department.

On Friday, Fadnavis has met Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and reportedly discussed the cabinet expansion.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maharashtra News
रुग्ण चांगला होईपर्यंत सेवा द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे कोराडी आरोग्य शिबिराचा लाभ हजारो रुग्णांनी घेतला तपासणी, मोफत औषध वाटप
रुग्ण चांगला होईपर्यंत सेवा द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे कोराडी आरोग्य शिबिराचा लाभ हजारो रुग्णांनी घेतला तपासणी, मोफत औषध वाटप
येरखेडा – रनाळा येथील सर्व नागरिकांना प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजनेअंतर्गत स्थायी पट्टे व घरे मिळणार
येरखेडा – रनाळा येथील सर्व नागरिकांना प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजनेअंतर्गत स्थायी पट्टे व घरे मिळणार
Hindi News
कोलकाता में डॉक्टर के साथ मारपीट का मेडिकल के डॉक्टरों ने भी किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
कोलकाता में डॉक्टर के साथ मारपीट का मेडिकल के डॉक्टरों ने भी किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
मेडिकल में रोबोटिक सर्जेरी विभाग के लिए 16 करोड़ रूपए मंजूर- पालकमंत्री बावनकुले
मेडिकल में रोबोटिक सर्जेरी विभाग के लिए 16 करोड़ रूपए मंजूर- पालकमंत्री बावनकुले
Trending News
Vikhe Patil may get Agriculture Ministry as Statecabinet expansion on Sunday
Vikhe Patil may get Agriculture Ministry as Statecabinet expansion on Sunday
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Featured News
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Trending In Nagpur
महापालिका निर्माण करणार 42 मेगावॉट सौर ऊर्जा पालकमंत्र्यांनी घेतला प्रकल्पाचा आढावा
महापालिका निर्माण करणार 42 मेगावॉट सौर ऊर्जा पालकमंत्र्यांनी घेतला प्रकल्पाचा आढावा
तंबाखू नियंत्रणासाठी एम्सचा पुढाकार
तंबाखू नियंत्रणासाठी एम्सचा पुढाकार
कोलकाता में डॉक्टर के साथ मारपीट का मेडिकल के डॉक्टरों ने भी किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
कोलकाता में डॉक्टर के साथ मारपीट का मेडिकल के डॉक्टरों ने भी किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
मेडिकल में रोबोटिक सर्जेरी विभाग के लिए 16 करोड़ रूपए मंजूर- पालकमंत्री बावनकुले
मेडिकल में रोबोटिक सर्जेरी विभाग के लिए 16 करोड़ रूपए मंजूर- पालकमंत्री बावनकुले
श्री श्री फाउंडेशन की ओर से रोग निदान शिबिर का कोराडी में आयोजन
श्री श्री फाउंडेशन की ओर से रोग निदान शिबिर का कोराडी में आयोजन
सिकंदराबाद – दरभंगा ट्रेन अब सप्ताह में दो बार चलाने का फैसला
सिकंदराबाद – दरभंगा ट्रेन अब सप्ताह में दो बार चलाने का फैसला
Four thieves held, stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.23 lakh recovered
Four thieves held, stolen cell phones worth Rs 1.23 lakh recovered
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
Two of five robbers arrested in 2.45 lakh loot case
RTE का दूसरा ड्रा आज
RTE का दूसरा ड्रा आज
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeet Singh Padda succumbs to jaundice
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeet Singh Padda succumbs to jaundice
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145